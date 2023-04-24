Draisaitl has been on the ice for EVERY Oilers playoffs goal this year

If you take a close look at each of the 14 Edmonton Oilers goals this series against the Los Angeles Kings, you’ll notice a clear trend.

In each picture or video of Edmonton celebrating every goal they’ve scored so far, there’s a familiar number 29 jersey popping up.

Yes, during every single one of the team’s goals this series, star forward Leon Draisaitl has been on the ice for it.

Draisaitl is the lone Oiler to have been on the ice for all 14 Oilers goals this series, scoring five goals of his own while adding four assists in the 2-2 series.

THIS SERIES IS TIED AND HEADING BACK TO EDMONTON ‼️ Zach Hyman rips home the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner to give the Oilers the Game 4 victory. pic.twitter.com/iMR3ES7FyI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2023

Whenever there’s a big moment, Draisaitl appears to be there, including two goals of his own during last night’s rollercoaster 5-4 OT win over the Kings in Game 4.

DRAISAITL TIES IT LATE IN THE 2ND 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DDfmwXId1k — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2023

But despite being on the ice for 93:42 this series, Draisaitl has been on the ice for just four Oilers goals against: a +10 net differential.

By comparison, Connor McDavid has been on the ice for 10 Oilers goals, Evan Bouchard has been on the ice for nine, and Zach Hyman has been on the ice for eight, as per Natural Stat Trick. No other players on the team have been on the ice for half as many.

Across the league, just McDavid, Dallas’ duo of Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen, and Carolina’s Brent Burns have been on the ice for at least 10 goals, with all of them coming in at 10 on-ice goals even throughout their respective four playoff games.

It’s probably no surprise that Draisaitl’s nine playoff points lead the NHL through for games, one ahead of Hintz and Toronto’s Mitch Marner at eight points apiece.

Since his first playoff appearance in 2016-17, Draisaitl is eighth in league postseason scoring, with 23 goals and 45 assists for a total of 68 points in just 41 games, while his 1.66 points per game are the highest league-wide over that same time span.

By comparison, McDavid has a stat line of 23 goals and 38 assists over that same span, putting up 61 points for a 1.49-points per-game average, the second-best in the league over that range.

The fifth game of the series is set for Tuesday in Edmonton at 7:30 pm MT. One can only imagine what kind of performance Draisaitl and co. have cooking.