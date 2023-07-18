It's only July and 2023 is already Edmonton's third smokiest year on record

If this summer has felt like a constant flip-flop between rain pouring in record amounts and smoke choking up the sky, that would be pretty accurate because, according to data, that’s pretty much what is happening.

Edmonton has already seen its third smokiest year on record with 194 smoke-filled hours, and we’re only halfway through July. The only years to have seen more hours of smoke are 1961 and 2018, when we saw 231 hours of smoke.

5am today was #Edmonton-Airport’s 194th smoky hour this year which puts 2023 in 3rd place for the most in any year since records began. Just 17 more hours to get to 2nd place. #YegWx pic.twitter.com/ufGvvKYmzg — Edmonton Weather Records🌤 (@YEG_Weather) July 17, 2023

Three of the top five smokiest years recorded have been within the last five years.

Record wildfires raging across Alberta, BC, Saskatchewan, and the Northwest Territories have been responsible for blanketing the province with a haze of particulate matter.

A total of 864 wildfires have been recorded in Alberta so far this year. Currently, 20 are considered out of control, while 41 are being held, 59 are under control, and the rest have since been extinguished.

Next door in BC, the province has set a new wildfire record with more hectares burned than any year on record.