Tons of employers and schools will be at a job fair in Edmonton next week

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Jul 17 2023, 5:38 pm
Looking to switch up careers? A career fair next week could be your big break.

The Edmonton Career Fair is happening on July 26, set to take place at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

“The Edmonton Career Fair opens doors to your new career and education. Get in front of hiring managers and college recruiters at the Edmonton job fair and networking event for job seekers,” the Edmonton Career Fair says on its website.

Career Fair Canada hosts multiple events in Edmonton throughout the year, including a second one set to take place on November 15.

Dozens of exhibitors will be at the event, including the City of Edmonton, Big Country Drilling, Go Auto, Bayshore Home Health Care, Horizon North, and many more.

Attendees will be able to ask questions and discuss role-specific questions with employers.

“Stop dreaming, start planning, and uncover an exciting world of opportunities to create the life you want to live.”

The job fair is open to the public; best of all, it’s free to attend!

Edmonton Career Fair

When: July 26 from 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue NW, Edmonton

