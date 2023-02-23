Edmontonians stuck in traffic have it EASY compared to other cities: report

Few things are more annoying for Edmontonians than being stuck on the Anthony Henday. We may feel like we have it bad, but it could be a lot worse.

According to the TomTom Traffic Index, a report out of the Netherlands that analyzes traffic data from hundreds of cities worldwide, Edmontonians spend 135 hours in rush-hour traffic per year.

That’s the seventh longest in Canada, 14th in North America, and 150th among the cities they studied.

While not the best, we’re still way better off than some of our Canadian neighbours.

Coming in at number one on the list of Canadian cities was, unsurprisingly, Toronto, where commuters spend an average of 199 hours per year in traffic. That’s 64 hours or just over two-and-a-half more days that Torontonians are spending in traffic compared to Edmonton.

You might also like: This ritzy downtown Edmonton hotel could be yours for $5M (PHOTOS)

New Vietnamese street food restaurant just opened in Edmonton

Ryan Reynolds is opening a massive film and production hub in Canada

Calgary fared slightly better than Edmonton, coming in at number 10 on the list of Canadian cities, with 110 hours spent in traffic.

The average 10 km drive in Edmonton was 15 minutes 50 seconds, a 20-second increase from 2021.

When breaking down how much time we spend in rush hour traffic, the morning commute is quicker than the evening rush.

It seems cruel that it takes us longer to get home from work than it takes to get to work.

The average speed in the morning rush is 36 km/h, and it slows down slightly in the evening to 32 km/h.

The report also said congestion made Edmontonians buy six extra tanks of gas, and the time spent in congestion could have been used to read 27 books in 2022.

And according to the report, the worst day for traffic in Edmonton is Wednesday between 4 pm and 5 pm.