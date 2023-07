Edmontonians get creative after the single-use item bylaw takes effect

Edmonton’s new single-use item bylaw has now taken effect and it hasn’t taken long for people to find inventive ways to receive their fast-food orders.

On July 1, Edmonton’s Single-use Item Reduction Bylaw came into effect. The City says the aim of the bylaw is to reduce waste that can be avoided or replaced with reusable alternatives, with a focus on switching from plastic to non-plastic products.

Items considered ā€œsingle-useā€ include plastics, wood, bamboo, cardboard, and other materials.

Under the new bylaw, single-use plastic shopping bags (including compostable or biodegradable plastic shopping bags) can no longer be distributed and businesses must charge at least 15 cents for a paper bag and $1 for a reusable shopping bag.

This apparently includes fast food bags, as a couple of Edmontonians discovered the other day. This led to some finding some interesting alternatives to avoid being charged the 15-cent bag fee.

Had my first encounter with the City of Edmontonā€™s new single use items bylaw and now my Wendyā€™s is in a Dollarama bag pic.twitter.com/7yg1UAYTsD ā€” Jonny Wakefield (@jonnywakefield) July 3, 2023

People on Reddit had a lot to say about the new method of transporting fast food.

“Sigh….no more bag fries….,” one person complained.

“Good strategy tbh I always feel bad throwing out a perfectly good paper bag but keeping them is too hoard-y so this is a good middle ground,” one person added.

“Meanwhile we’ve got billionaires flying around the world in their private jets…,” another wrote.

“Iā€™m just going to keep some giant Tupperware in my car from now on šŸ˜ ,” someone else said.

Per the City of Edmonton bylaw, other things such as utensils, straws, condiment packets, and napkins will only be available by request or self-serve as of July 1.

If you are dining in at a restaurant, they must serve your drink order in a reusable cup. Restaurants must also have a written policy for accepting reusable cups from customers.

In addition to fewer of these items ending up in landfills, providing these items upon request means businesses arenā€™t paying for unnecessary things.

Have you encountered the new bylaw yet?