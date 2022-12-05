Here's how Edmontonians are cutting back to keep up with inflation

A post on Reddit has Edmontonians swapping tips on what they have cut back on due to inflation impacting many people’s pocketbooks.

A discussion on the Edmonton subreddit has people listing what they have reduced and even flat-out eliminated from their lives to try and save some coin.

“Inflation has most if not all of us cutting back on some things, and I’m curious what Edmontonians specifically have cut back on,” the original post stated, before detailing that they have cut back on takeout and dining out, followed by pet grooming.

The post has amassed more than 300 comments, with tons of Edmontonians weighing in.

Some popular responses include quitting smoking, cutting out drinking and eating out, gym memberships, impulse buys, fewer Starbucks, removing subscriptions to streaming services like Disney+ and Crave, ditching cable TV and buying less weed.

“Little biased as it is an expense I cut out a long time ago but a car. I think I’ve saved over $50k in the past decade. We are a one-car household. Adds a few obstacles but it’s really worth it,” added one user.

“I cut down by leaving BC. I can actually afford to live now,” said another.

Whatever the case, we surely are pinching our pennies as we approach the holiday season. It’s hard out here!