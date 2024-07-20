This $4.1M Edmonton mansion is SO close to the Wolf Willow Stairs

If you love the Edmonton River Valley and like your summer exercise, a $4,150,000 home for sale near the Wolf Willow Stairs would be perfect for you.

Located at 511 Hillcrest PT NW, this home was built in 2018 and holds six bedrooms and six bathrooms across more than 4,3000 square feet of living space.

Some key features of the listing that will dazzle any potential buyer (or daydreamer of owning a lux home) include a commercial-grade building envelope, Gaggenau appliances, and a three-stop elevator. Check out that stunning main floor flooring, too, mamma Mia!

In addition to all the bedrooms and bathrooms in the home, the designated gym areas can also be converted into a seventh bedroom because why not?

Just look at that backyard, nestled against ample green space and an upper and lower deck to spend summer nights on, and don’t forget about that hot tub, either.

