Here's what the weather will look like in Edmonton this Victoria Day weekend

Alberta is known for not having the nicest weather over the Victoria Day weekend, but it looks like Edmonton may be in luck this year.

Victoria Day falls on May 24 in 2021, living up to Canadians’ nickname of the “May two-four” long weekend.

Sunshine and a high of 20ºC are in the forecast for the weekend, with some rain on Monday thrown in for good measure.

It’s 7ºC and sunny with a few clouds in Edmonton right now. Temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 13ºC this afternoon, and more sunshine will welcome the start of the weekend.

According to The Weather Network, Friday evening will be mainly sunny, and skies will stay clear overnight with a temperature of 0ºC.

Saturday morning is expected to dawn bright and sunny, and the sunshine will stick around for the whole day, allowing Edmontonians a perfect opportunity to get outside and make the most of the weekend. Temperatures will reach a high of 17ºC in the afternoon.

Sunday is predicted to bring the warmest temperatures of the long weekend, and a high of 20ºC is in the forecast; however, it won’t be as sunny as Saturday, with a few clouds in the sky.

Temperatures on the holiday Monday remain seasonable at a high of 17ºC, although some rain is on the way, bringing two to four millimetres of precipitation to the city.

Next week is looking nice too, with highs reaching 17ºC on Thursday and Friday. A mix of sun and clouds and some showers are likely throughout the week, while it looks like skies are clear and sunny sailing into next Friday.

Even if it’s rainy, we won’t complain about the extra day off of work. Plus, sunshine and 20ºC weather is nothing to shake your head at for a Victoria Day weekend in Alberta.