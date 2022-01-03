Winter break: Edmonton to see near-zero degree weather by end of week

After a slight reprieve from chilly temperatures over the weekend, the weather in Edmonton looks like it’s back to being cold and snowy again — until the very end of this week.

Western Canada saw plenty of ridiculously cold weather over the holidays, with temperature records broken in both Alberta and BC. Edmonton warmed up a little beginning on New Year’s Day, reaching -8ºC, while January 2 saw a high of -5.5ºC.

It was nice while it lasted, but the snow and cold have returned with the beginning of the week, and at the time of writing it’s -25ºC with snow falling in Edmonton.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to see a high of -24ºC overnight on Monday on with periods of snow, before Tuesday dawns just as cold and snowy.

Tuesday is predicted to reach a high of -23ºC with a 60% of snow, dropping down to -32ºC overnight with cloudy periods. Wednesday’s high will dip to -29ºC, but at least there may be some sunshine — a mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast.

Wednesday night could reach a high of 32ºC, while the city could see some more sunshine on Thursday, when a high of -27ºC and a mix of sun and cloud is expected.

The last day of the work week is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud again, with a high of -23ºC predicted on Friday before Saturday warms up to -19ºC.

Sunday will finally offer sweet relief from the wintery temperatures, and a high of -4ºC is expected, along with a mix of sun and cloud. At this point, that’s practically shorts weather!

Warmer times are ahead, friends — just a few more days of this extra-freezing weather, and then Edmonton will get a break (even if it’s just for a day).