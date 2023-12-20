NewsWeather

Weather roller coaster: Edmonton set to see a 16°C temperature swing

Laine Mitchell
|
Dec 20 2023, 5:52 pm
Adam Zihla/Shutterstock

Edmonton is creeping up on its first brown Christmas in nearly 20 years, and a decent temperature dip is on the way for this weekend.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Edmonton will continue its journey of daytime highs above or at the freezing mark right up to Boxing Day, with a temperature swing coming for this weekend.

Edmontonians are set to experience a lovely daytime high of 5°C tomorrow and Friday before a dip to an overnight low of -11°C on Christmas Eve. The weather yo-yo continues!

When you do the math between Friday’s daytime high and Sunday’s overnight low, that’s a decent 16°C temperature swing. Bundle up!

Edmonton temperature

Environment and Climate Change Canada

If you are sick of the above-average temperatures and are hoping for a blast of really cold air soon, we don’t have the greatest news for you.

The winter forecast for Alberta also hints at the province sitting pretty with the prospect of above-seasonal temperatures not only during the early part of winter but also through the mid and late portions of the season.

