New Year's Eve parties and events to check out in Edmonton for 2024

It’s not even Christmas yet, but already we’re thinking about our New Year’s plans in Edmonton.

Whether you hate it or love it, New Year’s Eve is a time to drink champagne, wear a sparkly outfit, and say farewell to the year before.

Here are nine fantastic events for you to check out in YEG to ring in 2024.

What: Bundle up and head downtown for a New Year’s Eve celebration at Sir Winston Churchill Square and City Hall Plaza. A mainstay of New Year’s in YEG, enjoy a massive firework display to ring in 2024.

When: December 31, time TBD

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Free

What: Edmontonians are invited down to ICE District Plaza on Sunday, December 31, for a very special watch party as the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Ducks live from Anaheim. The night will feature food, drinks, entertainment from the Oilers DJ, the game on the giant screen, outdoor heaters, a concert, and epic prizes! Last year’s celebration saw more than 6,000 people ring in the new year at the ICE District Plaza.

When: December 31, starting at 5 pm

Where: ICE District Plaza

Cost: Free

What: Ring in the new year at West Edmonton Mall with Galaxyland’s NYE extravaganza! Enjoy unlimited rides, character appearances, a photo booth, plus a countdown to midnight.

When: December 31 from 7 pm to 12 am

Where: Galaxyland, West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $45; get tickets here

What: Pretend you’re on the beach for the night and wash away 2023 at World Waterpark. The evening will feature live entertainment, a buffet, caricature artists, and an incredible indoor fireworks display with brand-new pyrotechnics!

When: December 31 from 6 pm to 12 am

Where: World Waterpark, West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: Start at $84; get tickets here

What: Enjoy a dazzling performance to wrap up 2023 as Cirque du Soliel: Corteo, holds its final performance in Edmonton on December 31. Plus, since you’ll already be downtown, may as well check out all of the other incredible activities taking place in the evening!

When: December 31 at 1 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $58.35; get them here

What: If you’re looking for a more upscale event to celebrate the new year, the 2024 Edmonton International New Year’s Eve Gala promises an evening of food, fun, and entertainment in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

When: December 31, starting at 7 pm

Where: Beverly Hills Ballroom, Fantasyland Hotel — 17700 87th Avenue NW

Cost: $188.79; get tickets here

What: Dress in your best and ring in the new year in style with the Black and White Affair NYE party! Organized by Flava Promotions Association of Caribbean Music and Culture, this will be a party to remember featuring all the biggest hits of the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.

When: December 31, starting at 10 pm

Where: Sultan Banquet Hall — 9241 34A Avenue

Cost: $33.28; get tickets here

What: Ring in the new year in Roaring ’20s style with Beercade, where the Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve party is shaping up to be one of the best around! Each admission ticket gets you a gift card and a personal bottle of champagne for you to pop at midnight.

When: December 31 at 7 pm

Where: Beercade Whyte Avenue — 10544 82nd Avenue NW

Cost: Start at $34.94; get them here