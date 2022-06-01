It's forecasted to be in the 20s all weekend in Edmonton and we can't wait

It’s sun’s-out-guns-out energy in Edmonton this weekend, folks, with the forecast calling for low-20s from Friday to Sunday. Bring it on!

When it gets that nice out, there’s just that itch to hit up some of the best rooftop patios in the city, right?

According to Environment Canada, it’s forecasted to be 22°C Friday, Saturday, and Sunday along with nothing but sunshine. We love to see it!

The overnight low for Friday is a solid 11°C, followed by an overnight low of 10°C for Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday also happens to be the first home game for the Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Western Conference Final, so you just know the Ford Tailgate Party in ICE District Plaza will be bumping!

Looking ahead to the start of next week, the forecast is looking pretty golden. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 21°C for Monday, followed by a high of 22°C for Tuesday. Okay, alright!