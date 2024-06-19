NewsWeather

Jun 19 2024, 6:30 pm
Brrrrr: Edmonton just set a chilly record and it's almost summer
Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

The official start of summer may be mere hours away, but it sure isn’t feeling like that in Edmonton, with a chilly record set at the International Airport area.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) released a weather summary of the records that were shattered yesterday, with the EIA area setting a preliminary new record of -0.7°C. The old record of 0.7°C was set in 2004, and records in this area have been kept since 1959.

Edmonton wasn’t alone in the chill yesterday, either. Here are all the other spots across Alberta that set a daily minimum temperature record:

Camrose Area
Preliminary new record of -0.6
Old record of 1.1 set in 1932
Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Claresholm Area
Preliminary new record of 0.5
Old record of 1.6 set in 2004
Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Elk Island National Park Area
Preliminary new record of 0.7
Old record of 1.0 set in 2004
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Esther Area 
Preliminary new record of 0.0
Old record of 1.5 set in 1985
Records in this area have been kept since 1985

High Level Area
Preliminary new record of -0.7
Old record of -0.6 set in 1972
Records in this area have been kept since 1962

High River Area
Preliminary new record of -2.5
Old record of 0.0 set in 1913
Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Lloydminster Area
Preliminary new record of 1.9
Old record of 2.8 set in 1952
Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Peace River Area
Preliminary new record of 1.6
Old record of 2.0 set in 1984
Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Rocky Mountain House Area
Preliminary new record of -2.1
Old record of -2.0 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Stavely Area
Preliminary new record of 0.0
Old record of 1.0 set in 1994
Records in this area have been kept since 1914

Wainwright Area 
Preliminary new record of 0.3
Old record of 3.5 set in 1984
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

The ECCC added that the summary provided may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

If you were curious if this spring was colder than usual, we chatted with an expert at ECCC, and the answer might surprise you. Fingers crossed Edmonton sets a heat record or two this summer.

