Brrrrr: Edmonton just set a chilly record and it's almost summer

The official start of summer may be mere hours away, but it sure isn’t feeling like that in Edmonton, with a chilly record set at the International Airport area.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) released a weather summary of the records that were shattered yesterday, with the EIA area setting a preliminary new record of -0.7°C. The old record of 0.7°C was set in 2004, and records in this area have been kept since 1959.
Edmonton wasn’t alone in the chill yesterday, either. Here are all the other spots across Alberta that set a daily minimum temperature record:
Camrose Area
Preliminary new record of -0.6
Old record of 1.1 set in 1932
Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Claresholm Area
Preliminary new record of 0.5
Old record of 1.6 set in 2004
Records in this area have been kept since 1951
Elk Island National Park Area
Preliminary new record of 0.7
Old record of 1.0 set in 2004
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Esther Area
Preliminary new record of 0.0
Old record of 1.5 set in 1985
Records in this area have been kept since 1985
High Level Area
Preliminary new record of -0.7
Old record of -0.6 set in 1972
Records in this area have been kept since 1962
High River Area
Preliminary new record of -2.5
Old record of 0.0 set in 1913
Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Lloydminster Area
Preliminary new record of 1.9
Old record of 2.8 set in 1952
Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Peace River Area
Preliminary new record of 1.6
Old record of 2.0 set in 1984
Records in this area have been kept since 1907
Rocky Mountain House Area
Preliminary new record of -2.1
Old record of -2.0 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Stavely Area
Preliminary new record of 0.0
Old record of 1.0 set in 1994
Records in this area have been kept since 1914
Wainwright Area
Preliminary new record of 0.3
Old record of 3.5 set in 1984
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
The ECCC added that the summary provided may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.
If you were curious if this spring was colder than usual, we chatted with an expert at ECCC, and the answer might surprise you. Fingers crossed Edmonton sets a heat record or two this summer.