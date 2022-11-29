The winter forecast is out for Alberta and we are locked in for some polar vortex fun

Grab those winter coats and turn up the thermostat Alberta, with a wickedly frigid start to December in a new winter forecast.

The Weather Network (TWN) has released its winter weather forecast, calling for an “abrupt transition” into a period of wintry weather for most Canadians.

“A strong start to the winter season is anticipated, with colder-than-normal temperatures across most of Canada during the month of December,” TWN stated.

We mean, just look at all that blue below-seasonal temperatures blanket all of Alberta for December; however, it is also covering most of Canada, so we are going to all be in this together!

“The La Niña pattern in the Pacific Ocean is expected to support an active storm track across southern Canada, leading to above-normal precipitation and snowfall for southern parts of B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and into Atlantic Canada,” TWN added.

After we power through the bitter cold we are set to see this December, a changeable winter is expected across Alberta, which will include periods of severe cold and extended periods of milder weather.

“This should result in near-normal temperatures for the season as a whole across most of the province, including Edmonton and Calgary however, eastern and northern parts of Alberta could tip to the cold side of normal.”

We’ll take the near-normal temperatures for Calgary and Edmonton for the majority of the winter season, truly.

“We expect that once we get into January and February, however, winter will take a couple of breaks with periods of mild weather,” TWN stated; however, lots of the milder weather will be given to areas from southern Ontario to Newfoundland and Labrador.

A snowy winter is also expected across southern Alberta with near-normal snowfall elsewhere across the province. The changeable and active pattern will also bring a heightened risk for blizzard conditions when Arctic air plunges south into the region.