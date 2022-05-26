NewsWeather

Edmonton had its first big thunderstorm of the season and it was grand (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
May 26 2022, 2:31 pm
@TraceySawatzky/Twitter | @miksmedia/Twitter

Edmonton was treated to its first big thunderstorm of the season on Wednesday night, with plenty of lightning and thunder throughout the city.

Nothing beats a nice storm to cool down your house or apartment after a warm day, and then the treat of some thunder along with the calming sound of rain? We are in!

If you were snoozing when the storm rolled through or failed to catch it, we’ve rounded up some great shots Edmontonians nabbed of the storm.

