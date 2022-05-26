Edmonton was treated to its first big thunderstorm of the season on Wednesday night, with plenty of lightning and thunder throughout the city.

Nothing beats a nice storm to cool down your house or apartment after a warm day, and then the treat of some thunder along with the calming sound of rain? We are in!

If you were snoozing when the storm rolled through or failed to catch it, we’ve rounded up some great shots Edmontonians nabbed of the storm.

Some pretty sweet storm action this evening. Nice storm for May. Taken in Edmonton as it rolled in. #yegwx #abstorm pic.twitter.com/Sgc4nzl3kH — Ryan Keller (@AlbertaWX) May 26, 2022

Oh my gosh that’s a big storm, looking west from south Edmonton #abstorm pic.twitter.com/yuc9rnOioy — Ashley 🍃🇨🇦 (@xAshley97x) May 26, 2022