1,000+ tech jobs are up for grabs in Edmonton and some pay up to $174k

The tech industry is growing in Edmonton, so if you’re considering leaving your field, there are thousands of tech jobs in YEG alone. Some positions don’t even need a university degree to get started.

There are 1,109 job openings in Edmonton with salaries that range from $35,600 to $174,300 on Technation Career Finder.

While tech jobs may be intimidating, a career as a developer and programmer, IT project manager, business analyst, cloud architect, network engineer, security analyst/architect, quality assurance analyst, and business system analyst do not even require you to rack up any student debt.

Hundreds of entry-level tech jobs in Edmonton could even lead you to make six figures.

If you’re interested, visit Career Finder for this lengthy list of opportunities like cyber security and artificial intelligence.

Hybrid tech roles are also available.