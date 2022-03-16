Amy Schumer and Pete Davidson to headline Edmonton comedy festival

A comedy festival taking the stage this summer in Edmonton is shaping up to be one for the books, with a number of big names in attendance.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will be held at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield from August 12 to 14, and tickets go on sale this Friday, March 18, at 10 am.

The weekend festival kicks off on August 12, with performers to be announced for the Friday date. Judging by the already announced lineup, it’ll be a stellar guest!

On August 13, Amy Schumer will entertain Edmontonains with her guests as well. She is set to co-host the Oscars later this month, so you know she’ll be a riot!

On August 14, the Stiff Socks Podcast (comprised of Trevor Wallace and Michael Blaustein) will be live with special guests Pete Davidson, Ricky Velez and Maddy Smith.

The event will also feature local comedians, improv groups, and DJs, and is practically guaranteed to keep you laughing all weekend long.

The event saw its inaugural year in 2021, with a festival in Edmonton offering a way to safely gather and stimulate the local economy while enjoying some laughs outdoors. Organized by 360º event management and consultation firm Trixstar LIVE, the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will grace both Calgary and Edmonton audiences this summer.

Tickets range from $79 to $199 per person and are only available online. You can even reserve your own VIP table, available for two, four, or six people. If roughing it is more your thing, a limited amount of General Admission tickets are also available with first-come, first served grass seating in a designated area.

Set your alarms for 10 am this Friday to snag tickets, YEG, and get ready for some laughs this summer!

When: August 12 to 14, 2022

Where: Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield

Tickets: $79 to $199 per person; available online beginning Friday, March 18 at 10 am

With files from Daily Hive’s Elle McLean