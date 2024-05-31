Taco Week and Margarita Madness are kicking off in Edmonton today.

The event, which runs from May 31 to June 9, aims to combine community support and culinary excitement across YEG by raising money for a good cause, all through some delicious bites and sips.

Having started in Winnipeg, Taco Week and Margarita Madness were conceived as a way to help restaurants and charities post-COVID, but now the initiatives are expanding into even more cities.

Over 15 Edmonton restaurants will participate in the weeklong celebration, serving impressive taco and margarita creations.

Whether you buy in a restaurant or online, $1 from each purchase of these exclusive dishes or sips will go directly to Edmonton Food Bank and Leftovers Foundation — Edmonton.

Restaurants serving up treats include Smokin Barrels Cocina Latina, Marlo Tacos, El Mero Mero Taqueria, and The 3 Amigos Authentic Mexican Restaurant.

Edmontonians will be able to indulge in some culinary delights and vote for their favourite taco and margarita creations, and the winner will be declared the best in Edmonton.

“Edmonton can expect a fun ten-day event that involves eating tacos and drinking margaritas while raising money for some great charities,” said Kevin Manswell, co-founder of Taco Week.

Visit Taco Week’s website for a full list of participating restaurants or to vote for your favourite taco or margarita.