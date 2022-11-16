A Look Inside: $3M Edmonton mansion with a theatre, rec room and six bedrooms (PHOTOS)

A mansion for sale in Edmonton is offering up some lavish living, complete with a theatre, rec room, and six bedrooms.

Built in 2011, the home in the Windsor Park neighbourhood also has five bathrooms and is listed for nearly $3 million at $2,999,900.

It offers up more than 7,000 square feet of living space, complete with a stunning kitchen with an L-shaped island, a waterfall-edge quartz counter, and solid core walnut cabinetry.

A studio can also be found on the main floor for all the work-from-home business that needs to be done, with a flex/dining area and a massive living room.

Dazzle guests with sliding doors to the backyard with patios and a gas fireplace, perfect for hosting a dinner party on a gorgeous, warm summer evening.

The main bedroom has a five-piece steam spa ensuite and a dream closet for the next owner.

There are three built-in study spaces near the bedrooms for any kids with homework, and the upper loft has a wet bar, too.

Custom walnut solid core doors and barn doors make the house really pop, and a custom walnut and steek staircase with cable railing is a real gem.

Hang out in the theatre room with a starlight ceiling, work up a sweat in the vaulted gym, and blow off some steam in the rec room.

Perfectly equipped for the winter, the home also has in-floor heating throughout its solid walnut floors and an oversized double tandem garage.