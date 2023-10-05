Edmonton Startup Week fetes local founders at launch party next week

One of the city’s biggest celebrations of entrepreneurs and startup culture returns next week, and the festivities are kicking into high gear with the return of a flagship event.

Edmonton Startup Week, presented by Edmonton Unlimited, will bring together thousands of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community champions from October 10 to 14.

A highlight of this year’s 10th anniversary is the Launch Party, a showcase of Edmonton’s brightest entrepreneurs, their innovative products, and the startup community at large. And tickets are on sale now.

“Celebrate and discover the latest innovations from our community’s rockstar entrepreneurs, try their products, and celebrate everything the innovation community offers,” said Edmonton Startup Week to Daily Hive. “Since 2010, over 120 innovative companies have launched products at the event, including rapidly growing teams like Jobber, Drivewyze, Poppy Barley, and Showbie.

“This year, as we mark Startup Week’s 10th anniversary, we’re giving one Launch Party company $10,000 to recognize, reward, and accelerate their startup. Don’t miss out on this unique fusion of innovation and celebration.”

The 10 companies chosen to make their pitch at Launch Party 14 include:

Clavis Studios

DYNE Technologies

Extinguishing Ornaments

Get a Site Going

Good Day Optics

Good Goods Company Ltd.

Maxlab.io

Rogue7

Standard Field Systems

Team CarePal

“Innovation is a team game and we’re pumped to rally the entire city behind this year’s Launch Party honourees,” said Edmonton Unlimited CEO Catherine Warren in a statement. “With the local connectivity, support, and exposure that companies receive during Launch Party and beyond, homegrown ventures have a strategic advantage — and a launchpad for sustainable growth. ”

Founders of the 10 Launch Party honourees will also receive one-to-one coaching and mentorship from Edmonton Unlimited’s compass sponsors, MNP and Dentons.

Edmonton Startup Week aims to build momentum and opportunity around the city’s unique entrepreneurial identity, startup community, and innovation culture. Most events are free and open to the public, and you can even register to build your free schedule today.

There are over 70 events to choose from this year hosted by over 40 community partners, including workshops, demos, and networking events.

Organizers are helping participants make the most of their days by inviting everyone to make their own 2023 schedule. A full calendar of Edmonton StartUp Week events can be found online.

When: October 10 to 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and tickets events. Register to build your own schedule online.