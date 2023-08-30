Edmonton to have several big name hosts on new sports radio station

Just months after the recent shutdown of TSN’s 1260, Edmonton is set to have a new sports radio station debuting on September 5 at 7 am.

Earlier this month, it was announced that host Jason Gregor would be returning to the airwaves as part of Sports 1440. While getting Gregor back on air for sports fans in and around Edmonton was huge news on its own, there were even more notable names announced on Tuesday who will be part of the show as well.

Former NHLer Mike Rupp was announced as one of the new hosts of the show. The 43-year-old enjoyed a 609-game NHL career which saw him suit up for the New Jersey Devils, Phoenix Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, and Minnesota Wild. Since his retirement, he has served as an analyst on the NHL Network.

Another major hire is that of Andi Petrillo, a well-known sports broadcaster. Petrillo joined Hockey Night in Canada back in 2011-12, becoming the first-ever female to serve on a full-time basis with the HNIC studio team. She has also had roles with TSN, CBC, and NHL Tonight.

Another host will be Craig Button, who is best known for his work over the years as an analyst with TSN. Before his analyst career began, Button worked in hockey management and served as the Calgary Flames general manager from 2000-2003.

Last but certainly not least is Kevin Woodley, who is a goalie guru known for his work covering the Vancouver Canucks for NHL.com. Woodley was a recurring guest on TSN 1260, often giving breakdowns on Edmonton’s goaltending or that of the team they were facing.

Let’s continue to meet the voices behind @sports1440am 🎙️ Welcome @AndiPetrillo, @craigjbutton @Rupper17 @KevinisInGoal 👏 Sports 1440 is on the air September 5th at 7am. You can listen to it on iHeartradio, Radio Player Canada, the Stingray app & of course on your AM Dial! pic.twitter.com/v68aycQwqb — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) August 29, 2023

Those interested in tuning into Sports 1440 have plenty of ways to do so. It will be available on iHeartradio, Radio Player Canada, the Stingray app, as well as the AM dial. Given the talent they have been able to get on board, this appears to be a show very worthy of tuning into.