People named Devon needed for gathering of Devons in Devon, Alberta

The Town of Devon hopes to gather as many Devons as possible to take part in the largest gathering of Devons in Devon, Alberta.

Whether you spell it Devin, Devyn, Devonna, or Devan, it doesn’t matter! The aim is to get all of the Devons together at the Town’s Centennial Park on September 9.

Sonic 102.9’s Lauren Hunter came up with the idea for the meetup, which was met with plenty of enthusiasm from the Town and Devons alike.

“When we heard about the City of Kyle, Texas, inviting Kyle’s to join them, we knew we just had to do something with Devon’s in Devon,” said Lauren Hunter, radio host at Sonic 102.9.

At the event in Texas, 1,490 Kyles from all over met up in an attempt to break the world record for the most people with the same first name gathering in one place. They fell short of the current record of 2,325, which belongs to a gathering of Ivans in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2017.

So, if you know a Devon, tell them where to go on September 9! Even if your name isn’t Devon, you’re invited to take part.

All Devons will be invited to sign a commemorative piece, and the first 50 Devons in Devon will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Sonic 102.9. Other goodies will be provided by the crew at Sonic and Town of Devon staff on-site handing out freezies.

“This is such a feel-good story for our Town, and I am so excited to see how many Devons we can get here in Devon on September 9 in our beautiful Centennial Park,” said Mayor Craddock.

“I hope you can all join us for what we hope is the largest gathering of Devon’s Devon has ever seen.”

Devon’s in Devon

When: Saturday, September 9, from 2 to 4 pm

Where: Devon’s Centennial Park — 100 Athabasca Avenue, Devon, Alberta