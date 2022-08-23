Events

The Edmonton Quidditch Cup is lifting off this weekend

The Edmonton Quidditch Cup is lifting off this weekend
It’s a staple of the iconic Harry Potter franchise, and you can partake or cheer on folks in the Edmonton Quidditch Cup this weekend.

Anyone 16 years of age or older can grab their broomstick and play a game, whether they’ve never played quidditch before and want to try it, haven’t played in a while, or are a regular player itching to get back on the pitch. No experience is required to play!

The day will start with a workshop covering all the basics, like how to run with a broom and what to do with a bludger or a quaffle, followed by some fun recreational games and a break in the middle for lunch.

Games will use a modified version of the Quidditch Canada rulebook with limited contact.

Edmonton Quidditch Cup 

When: August 27
Where: Millwoods Recreation Park Field 1 — 2730 66 Street, Edmonton
Tickets: $10, registration is required to play.

