A massive job fair is happening in Edmonton next month

If you’re on the hunt for a new job, a massive job fair coming to Edmonton next month is the place you’ll want to be.

The Edmonton Career Fair is coming to the Edmonton Expo Centre on September 28, and it’s free to attend.

“Meet face-to-face with hiring companies, government, employments services, colleges and universities,” Jobs Canada Fair touted on its website.

The fairs are hosted three times a year and are open to the general public, including students, professional adults, Canadian citizens, permanent residents, landed immigrants, and newcomers.

“The Edmonton Job Fair welcomes specialists in employment, career development, training and education across Alberta.”

Past exhibitors include Air Canada, McDonald’s, CDI College, Mountain Cleaners Canada, Boart Longyear, Combined Insurance, Deane House, and many more.

When: Thursday, September 28, 2022, from 1 to 4 pm

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre (7515 — 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton)