Thieves using "sophisticated technology" to steal F150s in Edmonton

Police in Edmonton are warning owners of newer model Ford F150s of thieves using some sophisticated technology to steal trucks in the city.

The EPS TRAP (Targeted Response to Auto-theft Prevention) says more than a dozen of the F150s have been stolen since Friday, Februrary 18.

The thefts have specifically targeted 2018-2020 model year F150s equipped with push-button start, police say.

The thieves are said to be using sophisticated technology to defeat the trucks’ anti-theft systems.

“Our TRAP teams are investigating these thefts and focusing extra resources on identifying those responsible,” says Sgt. Ian Strom, with the EPS TRAP team, in a news release. “In the meantime, we want to alert owners of these trucks so they can take extra steps to protect their property.”

Police suggest owners of the trucks being targeted to park them in a secure location, such as a garage, or in well-lit, high traffic areas. Owners are also advised to remove all valuables from the vehicle, and use a steering-wheel lock (similar to “The Club”) if possible.