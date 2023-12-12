Furry changes? Edmonton wants your input on updating its 20-year-old pet policies

It’s been the same for the past two decades, but now the City of Edmonton’s animal licensing and control bylaw could soon see a change.

The bylaw makes owners responsible for their pets, helps return lost pets to their owners and ensures animals and pets are safe, healthy, and a positive addition to the community.

According to the City, the 20-year-old bylaw, as it stands, needs to be refreshed through a bylaw renewal initiative.

“Animals in the city bring communities to life. Pets are important members of many Edmonton families,” the City said on its website.

“A renewal of the Animal Licensing and Control Bylaw will ensure this bylaw continues to reflect the most current animal practices within the city, including animal welfare, population management and husbandry.”

The Animal Licensing and Control Bylaw Renewal initiative will also review license conditions, fees, fines and offences to ensure they continue to contribute to public safety and align with public views, emerging trends in animal care, and the safe and healthy integration of animals into the community.

A survey for the public to have their say on current perceptions and experiences with the current bylaw — including what’s working, areas of concern and what needs to be addressed — is open until December 18.