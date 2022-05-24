SportsHockeyOilers

Edmonton Oilers are selling game-used pucks for hundreds of dollars

ICE District Authentics | Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Oilers fans love their sports memorabilia, and now ICE District Authentics is offering up the chance to own some game-used pucks.

Some of the newest additions up for grabs include an Alex Chiasson autographed Oilers goal puck from a February 20, 2021 game against the Calgary Flames for a cool $200, or a Leon Draisaitl autographed Oilers goal puck from a January 28, 2021 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The cost for that puck? A wicked $650.

There are of course Connor McDavid pucks up for grabs, not autographed and are going for $1,750 and $1,500. If you had the dough for those pucks, unfortunately, they are now sold out.

Each goal puck is game-used and sold in “as-is” used condition and all game-used items are final sale.

Each game-used puck will come complete in a puck cube with a tamper-proof Edmonton Oilers Authentic Inventory Hologram applied to the back of the puck.

If you are curious about what other game-used Oilers pucks are on the market, check them out here.

