If you’ve always dreamed of visiting the Maritimes, this could be your chance, as there are some great flight deals on offer from Edmonton to Newfoundland this summer.

WestJet has some flights available to the stunning province starting at $370 roundtrip to St. John’s, according to YEG Deals.

Cheap flights are available between May and June, which is also one of the best times to visit since it’s peak whale- and iceberg-viewing season! It’s also when all of the province’s much-loved puffins start to flock in large numbers.

Some of the other top spots to check out while you’re there are Gros Morne National Park and Signal Hill National Historic Site.

How to find and book this deal

Start with the following Google Flights search: Google Flights: Edmonton to St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations. We looked at dates between May and June.

Look for the dates that are $447 to $458 roundtrip

Go to the WestJet Promo Code Page Apply the promo code: TLOTPX4CV Search for the same dates you found on Google Flights. The price should drop to $370 roundtrip.



Happy travels!