This $14 million Alberta mansion comes with a golf course and 10 bathrooms (PHOTOS)

If you’ve felt torn between your love for urban city life and the great outdoors, this $14 million mansion for sale in Alberta could be the answer.

Located in Rocky View County, it’s a stunning estate both inside and out, but its most unique selling feature is definitely the incredible world-class private golf course it comes complete with.

The whopping 12,000-square-foot home sits on a 19.18-acre property complete with numerous water features and professionally fabricated gardens.

CIR Realty

The inside of the house is giving total Yellowstone vibes with the spacious high ceilings, carefully crafted wooden details, and overall rustic elegance.

If you like to host parties, there’s no shortage of space here with enough room for 20 people to dine.

If you can afford this place, it’s likely you can also afford your own staff. There is a commercial kitchen and bar, with a lunchroom for staff.

Gatherings have often been catered by a local, prestigious, fine-dining establishment. There is also, of course, an impressive wine cellar.

There is jaw-dropping stonework throughout this listing, from the bathrooms to the living room floors.

There is no shortage of bathrooms if you do plan on entertaining. It has 10 bathrooms, including a commercial-style bathroom.

Its impressive, world-class, nine-hole par-three golf course will undoubtedly be the cherry on top to impress any guests you invite over.

It’s the perfect spot if you need to commute into the city or get away to the mountains. Its Zoocasa listing says this once-in-a-lifetime property is in the prestigious community of Bearspaw which is only a two-minute drive from Calgary’s NW city limits.

It goes without saying, if you have the money to blow on the upfront costs as well as the astronomical maintenance costs, this is a dream place to kick back, relax, and maybe hang your cowboy hat.