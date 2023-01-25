TransportationUrbanized

The new Edmonton LRT line is reminding people of signs after a car was hit

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jan 25 2023, 6:24 pm
The new Edmonton LRT line is reminding people of signs after a car was hit
@yegvalleylrt/Twitter

The new Valley Line Southeast LRT in Edmonton is reminding drivers of signs after a car was hit by the train over the weekend.

“Be aware of “no right turn on red” signs when driving along the Valley Line Southeast,” the Valley Line LRT Southeast tweeted on Tuesday.

“Drivers must obey these signs to prevent collisions. Train testing is underway. When you see tracks, expect a train,” the tweet added.

On Saturday, January 21, a car collided with a Valley Line LRT train during a test run when the car turned right on a red light in front of the train.

No one was injured in the collision, per a report by Global Edmonton.

The tweet by the Valley Line Southeast LRT account spurred some reaction from Edmontonians.

Construction activities on the southeast part of the Valley Line started in the spring of 2016 and runs 13 kilometres from downtown to Mill Woods. No official opening date of the line has been announced.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.