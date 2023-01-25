The new Edmonton LRT line is reminding people of signs after a car was hit

The new Valley Line Southeast LRT in Edmonton is reminding drivers of signs after a car was hit by the train over the weekend.

“Be aware of “no right turn on red” signs when driving along the Valley Line Southeast,” the Valley Line LRT Southeast tweeted on Tuesday.

“Drivers must obey these signs to prevent collisions. Train testing is underway. When you see tracks, expect a train,” the tweet added.

Be aware of “no right turn on red” signs when driving along the Valley Line Southeast. Drivers must obey these signs to prevent collisions. Train testing is underway. When you see tracks, expect a train! pic.twitter.com/aTlAlAylP2 — Valley Line Southeast LRT (@yegvalleyLRT) January 24, 2023

You might also like: You can see where "The Last of Us" was filmed in Alberta and it's updated weekly

This spot in Alberta named one of the best cities to get rich in Canada

8 Valentine's Day dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton

On Saturday, January 21, a car collided with a Valley Line LRT train during a test run when the car turned right on a red light in front of the train.

More troubles for the Valley Line LRT. While testing today,there was a collision between the lrt and a car. Unsure on injuries or cause at this time. Police are investigating. #yeg #yegtraffic #valleyline pic.twitter.com/Zd2PF3QBRm — Rod (@rodmaldaner) January 21, 2023

No one was injured in the collision, per a report by Global Edmonton.

The tweet by the Valley Line Southeast LRT account spurred some reaction from Edmontonians.

I said there would be an accident on day 1……line isn’t even in service yet — Fibredaddy 🇨🇦 (@fibredaddy) January 24, 2023

👏👏👏👏👏

Just the most beautiful subtweeting job, I’d almost forgive all the delays.#yegcc https://t.co/3nSyKP2ZOG — Adam Piercey (@adam_piercey) January 25, 2023

Construction activities on the southeast part of the Valley Line started in the spring of 2016 and runs 13 kilometres from downtown to Mill Woods. No official opening date of the line has been announced.