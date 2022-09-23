A lottery winner in central Alberta says he’s got a few things in mind for what he’s going to do with his recent windfall, including paying off some student debt.

Curtis McConnell of Leduc took home half a million dollars from the August 29 Daily Grand draw after exactly matching all five winning numbers — 14, 15, 21, 24, and 39.

The day after the draw, McConnell picked up his phone and scanned his ticket using the Lotto Spot! App.

“Wow, I just won the lottery,” McConnell recalled to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) when claiming his winnings.

As for what McConnell has planned for the $500,000, he has a few ideas in mind.

“I’m going to pay off my student debt, travel, and put a down payment on a house,” he said.

He purchased his ticket from Shell Discovery Way Leduc at 5205 Discovery Way in Leduc on August 28.