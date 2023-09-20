Catch an Edmonton duo on the newest season of "Lego Masters"

An Edmonton mother-son duo is hoping to build their way up to a $100,000 cash prize in the newest season of Lego Masters.

Neena Ahluwalia and Sam Malmberg of YEG will compete against 22 other brick enthusiasts for a chance to score some serious cash, along with the “ultimate Lego trophy” and of course, the title of Lego Masters.

Last season, all three finalist duos were Canadians, but with Lego Masters entering its fourth season, Ahluwalia and Malmberg are the sole Canucks in the race.

The series is hosted by actor and executive producer Will Arnett, while contestants go brick-to-brick in wild building challenges such as a Cirque du Soleil challenge and an explosive volcano build.

One thing new to this season is that the winning build will be transformed into a set and displayed at a Lego flagship store. Fingers crossed the Edmonton duo make it to that!

The season kicks off on Thursday, September 28.