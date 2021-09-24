Got a DM from the Edmonton International Airport? Careful, it could be a scam

Did you recently receive a follow request or direct message from an Instagram account with the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) in its handle? Careful, the airport is warning of fake accounts trying to pass off as the real deal.

“This is why we can’t have nice things – It has come to our attention that there is an imposter creating Instagram accounts pretending to be Edmonton International Airport (flyeia),” a statement on the airport’s website says.

Traci Bednard, vice president of Digital and Corporate Communications for EIA, says they enjoy running contests on their social media, and they are currently running a contest for a flight to San Diego.

“Unfortunately, this time, it seems some fraudulent people have tried to impersonate our account on Instagram to lure in people,” Bednard added.

“We’re working to address this, including verification of our account, but felt it was important to warn our social media followers and users about this.”

According to the EIA website, the accounts that have been flagged so far are flyeia_gift, flyeia_, flyeia.official, and flyeia.team.

If you get a friend request from any fraudulent account, you are asked to not accept it, and report any direct messages from the accounts.