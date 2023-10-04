Edmonton junior hockey player kicked in neck by skate

A Junior C hockey player out of Edmonton says he is thankful to be alive after being kicked in the neck by a skate last week.

Richie Compo, a 20-year-old forward on the Junior Braves in the Noralta Junior C Hockey League, had his neck sliced open by a skate blade last week, which his parents and the referee say was intentional.

Edmonton Police Service confirmed to Daily Hive that they are investigating the matter and are looking to the public to help gather more information.

“EPS is investigating an incident involving an alleged assault during a Sept. 27 hockey game at Castledowns Arena,” communications advisor Scott Pattison said. “Anyone with cell phone video of the incident and/or who witnessed said incident is asked to contact the EPS Complaint Line @ 780-423-4567.”

Given the severity of the injury at the time, Compo admitted that he wasn’t in pain at the time but believed his life was in danger.

“There was no pain. It was just, ‘I’m dead,'” Compo said in a television interview with CTV News Edmonton. “That’s all I could think about was, ‘I’m dead.'”

The incident, which occurred with just 57 seconds remaining in the game, resulted in a match penalty and an automatic three-game suspension for South West Zone Oil Kings’ Nate Plaunt.

Compo is lucky to be alive, as the skate of Plaunt barely missed his jugular. Compo was rushed to the hospital but was able to be released the next day with 12 stitches.

Though Compo doesn’t believe Plaunt was trying to cause serious harm, he is extremely frustrated by what transpired. He and his family feel the automatic three-game suspension isn’t enough of a punishment and want criminal charges.

“There’s consequences for your actions,” McMillan said. “They’re not little boys. They’re 18 to 21. They know right from wrong.”

The three-game suspension served to Plaunt is automatic by the league. However, they are also looking into the incident to decide whether or not they want to add more games to it.