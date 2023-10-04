Oilers' starting goalie position on opening night up for grabs

The Edmonton Oilers crease is open for the taking.

Speaking with media on Tuesday, Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft told reporters that there has yet to be a decision made on who will get the net opening night.

“I don’t think I have all the information to make that decision just yet. I’m not going to lay out my process in making that decision,” Woodcroft said. “I would agree with you in that we’re realists and we understand that we need both goalies. It’s a two-goalie league now. We have a 1A and 1B, and they’re going to sort out who’s who.”

Based on last season, many expected that Stuart Skinner would be the Oilers’ starting goaltender on opening night. As a rookie in 2022-23, he took over the starting job from Campbell and was named a Calder Trophy finalist after compiling a 2.73 goals-against average paired with a .914 save percentage in 50 games.

Despite his strong play in the regular season, however, Skinner struggled in the playoffs, while Campbell looked solid in the few relief appearances he made. On top of that, Campbell has looked exceptional so far in preseason play and appears to be primed for a bounce back after what was a disastrous 2022-23 season.

The Oilers have two exhibition games remaining before the 2023-24 season gets underway. Their first will take place tonight versus the Calgary Flames, while their final will come on Friday night versus the Seattle Kraken. Skinner is expected to be in the Oilers lineup tonight, but it is unclear at this time who will be getting the start between him and Calvin Pickard.

The good news for Woodcroft is that he doesn’t have to rush to decide who his starter on opening night will be. The Oilers have exactly one week before their season gets underway, as they are set to take on the Vancouver Canucks next Wednesday. Given how sneaky Woodcroft tends to be with his lineups, we may not know who the Oilers starting goaltender will be until hours before puck drop. Regardless of who gets the call, expect a near 50-50 split between these two early on in the season.