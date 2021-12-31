A warm start before a return to bitter cold: Edmonton forecast for New Year's Day

After enduring a wicked cold spell, we are in for a lovely New Year’s Day in Edmonton. Here’s your forecast for the start of 2022.

The entire weekend is going to be insanely warm compared to what we have been used to, with daytime highs below -10ºC. It’s going to feel so warm!

According to Environment Canada, we end 2021 on a brisk note, reaching a high of -26ºC and when the clock strikes midnight, we’ll likely be below -30ºC. With windchill, it’s expected to feel like -42ºC. Good riddance!

Things sure warm up for New Year’s Day, with a high of -12ºC with a slight chance of flurries. Things get even better for Sunday, with a high of -4ºC — but all good things come to and end.

Sunday night another wave of cold arctic air moves into the area, dropping the overnight low to -23ºC and bringing a band of snow with it.

And the temperatures just continue to drop from there, with overnight lows for January 4 and 5 dipping below -30ºC and daytime highs in the mid -20ºC’s.

So you better get out there and enjoy the little “warm” spell we will be getting this weekend, Edmonton.

It’s not the worst temperatures for the start of 2022. The rest of the week though, well we are already used to that bitter cold so far this winter.

