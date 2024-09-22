7 Edmonton food events happening this week: September 23 to 29

Fall has officially landed, and while we’re mourning the loss of summer, there are still plenty of tasty food and drink events heading to Edmonton.

From pop-ups to food festivals, here are some of the best food events taking place in YEG this week.

One-time-only events

Popular spot Jinya Ramen Bar is set to open its first Edmonton outpost on September 23. Jinya specializes in slow-cooked signature broths, each simmered in-house for 20 hours.

Up to 100 free bowls of ramen will be dished out on its opening day, with 50 available from lunch at 11 am and 50 more at dinner from 5 pm.

When: September 23, 2024 from 11 am

Where: 10037 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Harvest Festival

Celebrate the beginning of fall at Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market’s Harvest Festival. There will be food trucks aplenty, fresh farm food and artisan goods, and live music to enjoy.

When: September 28 and 29, 2024

Where: Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market – 10310 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Admission is free; reserve a spot here

Serbian Food Fest

Indulge in two days of Serbian cuisine at this food festival. Traditional dishes on offer will include cevapi, kabobs, roasted pork and lamb, traditional cabbage, homemade palachinke, and so much more.

When: September 28 and 29, 2024 from 12 pm

Where: St. Sava Serbian Center – 12904 112th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Free admission

2 Sweater 2 Weather

It’s sweater weather season and what better way to celebrate than with natural wine and snacks? This unique fall event will feature rare natural wines from Garneau Block and snacks straight from Biera’s kitchen.

When: September 29, 2024 from 12:30 pm

Where: Biera – 9570 76th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $28; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Drink beer on a streetcar

This series by the Common is back, and you can enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic streetcar.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street (Thursday); 2110 101st Street NW (Saturday); 102nd Avenue and 124th Street (Sunday)