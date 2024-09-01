8 Edmonton food events happening this week: September 2 to 8

It’s a long weekend in Edmonton and if that isn’t enough to get you excited for the week, there are also tons of food events to check out.

The week is packed with food markets and festivals, as well as a heap of other delicious eats to be had.

Here are some fun foodie events to check out in YEG this week.

One-time-only events

This huge celebration of Caribbean culture is returning to YEG. If you’re looking for lively entertainment, mouthwatering eats, and tropical sips, the festival is a must-visit.

When: September 6 and 7, 2024

Where: Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park – 8331 104th Street, Edmonton

Price: From $24.57 per person; buy tickets here

Bibo x Sakegami Sake Tasting Pop-up

Head to the rooftop of the Strathcona Hotel for a night of sake and yakitori. You can choose a flight of three different sakes, cow down on some yakitori skewers, and even enjoy sake cocktails.

When: September 7, 2024 from 3 pm

Where: Bibo Strathcona – 10302 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here

Beach Boyz Drag Brunch

End summer in style with this patio drag brunch. Enjoy some delicious eats and cocktails with entertainment from some of the city’s best drag artists.

When: September 8, 2024 from 11 am

Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: From $43.07 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

During Le Burger Week, local eateries will serve everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations that celebrate the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion.

When: September 1 to 8, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Edmonton

Drink beer on a streetcar

This series by the Common is back, and you can enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic streetcar.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street (Thursday); 2110 101st Street NW (Saturday); 102nd Avenue and 124th Street (Sunday) Haunted Pub Tour Learn all about Old Strathcona’s haunted history. You’ll hear about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries before heading to one of the area’s pubs. When: Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Meeting point is at the Rescue statue beside the Walterdale Theater – 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $43.93 per person; buy tickets here

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday in August

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here