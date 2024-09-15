8 Edmonton food events happening this week: September 16 to 22

We’re already halfway through September, but luckily, there are still plenty of tasty food and drink events making their way to Edmonton.

From Oktoberfest celebrations to the grand opening of a major US chain, here are some of the best food events to check out in YEG this week.

One-time-only events

Drag Wine Tasting

Try four wines courtesy of Sherbrooke Liquor with wine expert Charlemagne Champagne. You’ll also get some charcuterie to snack on as you sip.

When: September 18, 2024

Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $45.70 per person; buy tickets here

Mushroom Harvest Wine Dinners

Enjoy a unique five-course mushroom-based dinner with everything from mushroom risotto to beef short ribs with chanterelle ratatouille.

When: September 18 and 19, 2024

Where: Sorrentino’s West – 6867 170th Street NW, Edmonton (September 18)

Where: Sorrentino’s Downtown – 10162 100 Street NW, Edmonton (September 19)

Price: $95 per person; buy tickets here

Check out the grand opening of Edmonton’s first Chipotle location. The first 50 people will receive Chipotle merch, and you can build your own burritos, tacos, or bowls.

When: September 19, 2024 from 10:45 am

Where: 4715 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Over 100 local food and beverage producers will head to Sherwood Park for the Nosh Food Festival. There’ll be plenty to browse, including sweet treats, artisan goods, vegan eats, and international foods.

When: September 21 and 22, 2024

Where: 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park

Price: Admission is free

Oktoberfest 2024

Omen Brewing’s taproom will be transformed into a German beer garden to celebrate Oktoberfest. There’ll be live music, delicious snacks and, of course, plenty of beer. You’ll even be able to purchase your own 1-litre stein.

When: September 21, 2024

Where: Omen Brewing – 9942 67th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Admission is free, but a one-litre Stein and first fill is $33.28; purchase here

Recurring events

Drink beer on a streetcar

This series by the Common is back, and you can enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic streetcar.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.