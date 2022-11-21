There are some seriously great Edmonton food events arriving in November, especially with the holidays right around the corner.

It’s almost December, but the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events left for November still looks fantastic.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like family baking classes and exciting Christmas markets starting up.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in November.

St-Rémy Signature Cocktail Week

Today is the last day to experience this event celebrating all things St-Rémy, with many of Edmonton’s best bars creating signature cocktails to try.

Participating bars include Baijiu and Fu’s Repair Shop.

When: November 14 to 21, 2022

Where: Various locations

This is just a super fun day to spend with the kids making personalized mini pizzas!

When: Saturday, November 26 from 2 to 4 pm

Where: Stanley A. Milner Library – 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Price: $5

Edmonton’s annual festive holiday market not only features family-friendly programming and 120+ rotating local vendors, but also tons of exciting chef-driven food experiences.

When: November 30 to December 18 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Price: $15 per ticket, $10 for kids aged 6 to 17, and FREE for kids aged 5 and under

This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.

It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.

When: Saturday, November 26

Where: Southgate Centre – 5015 111th Street NW, Edmonton

The Vegan Little Christmas Market

Christmas markets are always popular, and this one is for vegans.

It won’t just be food vendors offering vegan food, but also eco-friendly products from local shops.

When: Saturday, November 26 from 9 am to 6 pm

Where: La Cité Francophone – 8627 91st Street, Edmonton