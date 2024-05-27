3 Edmonton food events happening this week: May 27 to June 2

May is drawing to a close, and as summer approaches, the food events in Edmonton just keep on coming.

From drinking craft beer on a historic streetcar to biking tours of the city’s best foodie spots, here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.

Drink beer on a street car

This series by the Common is back, and you’ll be able to enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic street car.

When: May 30, 2024

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday in May

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street, Edmonton

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: June 1, 2024

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here