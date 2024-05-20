5 Edmonton food events happening this week: May 20 to 26

Some fantastic foodie events are making their way to Edmonton this week, and we hope you’re hungry!

From vegan food market to an enormous (and free) food truck festival, here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.

Drink beer on a street car

This series by The Common is back, and you’ll be able to enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic street car.

When: May 23, 2024

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday in May

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street, Edmonton

Summer Vegan Market

Get into the spirit of summer at the vegan market. Local vendors will offer a wide range of vegan treats and dishes to enjoy.

When: May 25, 2024

Where: North Glenora Community League – 13535 109A Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: May 25, 2024

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here

This brand-new food festival will see over 20 of the city’s finest food trucks gathering for the weekend. Foodies can gather under a huge heated tent to enjoy eats like Likkle Lemon, Smokehouse BBQ, Takopo, Black Sheep Eatery, and more.

When: May 25 and 26, 2024

Where: Ice District Fan Park – 10104 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Free