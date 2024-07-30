11 can't-miss food events happening in Edmonton in August

Summer is in full swing, and with August’s arrival comes a ton of fun foodie events in Edmonton.

From food festivals to farmers markets and tours, here are some of the very best food events to check out in YEG this August.

One-time-only events

This is Pancit

This Filipino-inspired event will be kicking off at Fu’s Repair Shop on July 31, with seatings between 6 and 9 pm, followed by karaoke. You’ll be able to try a three-course tasting menu of dishes with additional food and specialty cocktails available to try out. The menu will also be available between August 1 and 4.

When: July 31 to August 4, 2024

Where: Fu’s Repair Shop – 10524 Jasper Avenue

Price: $30 for a three-course tasting menu

Flavours of the Orient: Fruit Tour

Taste and learn all about unique Asian fruits. You’ll learn about their origins, cultural heritage, health benefits, and how to incorporate them into your diet.

When: August 1, 2024

Where: Lucky Supermarket – 13851 127th Street NW

Price: $22.63 per person; buy tickets here

Community Pancake Breakfast

Get your hands on a free pancake breakfast with fruit cups and refreshments. There will also be live music, free seated massages, and a kid’s area with crafts and face painting.

When: August 8, 2024, from 9 am to 12 pm

Where: MaKami College Edmonton Campus (Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre) – 8330 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Free

Sushi and Sake Night

Enjoy a Japanese-inspired meal prepared by Top Chef Canada winner Chef Paul Moran. Each of the six courses will be paired with a sake for a unique culinary journey.

When: August 15 and 16, 2024

Where: L’OCA Quality Market – 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

Price: $125 per person; buy tickets here

Lucky Lobster Crawl

Enjoy a showcase of Nova Scotia’s finest cuisine. You’ll enjoy a dinner of Nova Scotia whole lobster with butter, vegetables, garlic toast points, roast potatoes, and more. There will also be live music to accompany the meal.

When: August 16, 2024

Where: Pearl Showroom at Pure Casino Yellowhead – 12464 153rd Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $69.99 per person; buy tickets here

Simply Supper Lemonade Stand Day

Around 600 lemonade stands will be manned by 2,000 kids in Edmonton and the surrounding area. Each stand will raise money to support Stollery’s Pediatric Diabetes Education Centre.

When: August 25, 2024

Where: Various locations around Edmonton

Monkey Shoulder x Bastid’s BBQ

August 25 will see the return of the annual Bastids BBQ, with music courtesy of world-renowned DJ Skratch Bastid and special guests. There’ll be plenty of mouth-watering eats to check out while you enjoy the sunshine.

When: August 25, 2024, from 3 pm

Where: The Backyard – 10004 103a Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: From $35.15; buy tickets here

Celebrate all things plant-based with dozens of vendors serving up delicious vegetable-forward eats. There’ll also be plenty of live entertainment to check out.

When: August 31, 2024

Where: Athlone Community Hall – 13010 129th Street NW, Edmonton

Recurring events

Drink beer on a streetcar

This series by the Common is back, and you can enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic streetcar.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday in August

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here