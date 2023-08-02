Edmonton Elks unveil new Indigenous logo designed by Metis artist

The Edmonton Elks will have a new look in their next game on August 10 versus the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

On Wednesday, the Elks unveiled a new logo for their helmets, which they will wear for their Indigenous Celebration game at Commonwealth Stadium. The logo on the helmet, which local Metis artist Conrad Plews created, was inspired by Izaiah Masuskapoe’s 2021 Elks logo design. The logo will also be displayed at midfield of Commonwealth Stadium for the game.

“The design is largely based on the existing Elks logo, as well as the design created by Izaiah,” Plews explained. “I wanted to integrate both designs while infusing a feeling of dynamic energy and strength.

“Designing this logo for the Elks was an honour and I can’t wait to see it showcased as part of the team’s Indigenous Celebration night on August 10.”

This is one of several acts the Elks have done in order to do their best to have all of their fans feel included. They recently became the first-ever professional football team to have a Punjabi broadcast, which covered their most recent game versus the BC Lions. In the season prior, they became the first team in CFL history to broadcast an Indigenous language game.

While their moves away from the field are great, the Elks have struggled on it in a big way this season. Their record sits at 0-8 on the year, and they just recently set a record for the most consecutive home losses of any professional North American sports team at 21 this past weekend. They will be hoping that Plews’ new logo can serve as a good luck charm and lead them to their first win of the season.