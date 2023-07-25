The Edmonton Elks are set to help make some history as they team up with My Radio 580 AM for the first-ever Punjabi football broadcast.

The Elks announced the collaboration on Tuesday morning, letting fans know that the broadcast will take place for their upcoming game this Saturday versus the BC Lions.

“We’re once again excited to be making history, this time with the first professional football game broadcast in Punjabi,” said Elks president and CEO Victor Cui. “July 29 will be another example of how we’re working as a Club to make football a welcoming place for all fans, including through the comfort of hearing the game in their first language.

“We couldn’t think of a better matchup for our Punjabi broadcast, as we hope the broadcast is also enjoyed by the large Punjabi community in BC.”

Thanks to the stations’ extensive coverage, fans throughout Alberta can tune in to the broadcast. Others throughout the country can access it through My Radio’s online player.

“It’s been more than a century since the first baseball game was broadcast over the radio, and we look forward to making our own radio history this week,” said Gursharan Buttar, general manager of My Radio 580 AM.

“My Radio 580 AM’s partnership with the Elks brings together football fans from different communities, providing them access to their favourite teams and players and will bring the stadium to them through our live coverage.”

This marks the second time the Elks have made history in this way, as last season saw them partner with Windspeaker Media to put together the first-ever Indigenous language broadcast in CFL history.

The Elks-Lions game will get underway at 5 pm MT. The 0-7 Elks will be tracking down their first win of the year, while the Lions will look to improve to 6-1.