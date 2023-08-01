The Edmonton Elks’ play has been nothing short of horrendous this season, but their fans are still continuing to show excellent support.

With their 27-0 loss to the BC Lions this past week, the Elks set a record for the most consecutive home losses of any North American pro sports team with 21. The loss also dropped them to a miserable 0-8 record on the season

Despite their struggles, plenty of tickets are still seemingly being sold at Commonwealth Stadium. In their game this past Saturday versus the Lions, they had 24,613 in attendance. That comes in just slightly below their season average this year of 24,709 fans. Their best of the year so far came in their season opener back on June 11 versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders, where 32,233 were in attendance.

The Elks’ attendance so far this season is slightly higher than a year ago, where they averaged 23,786 fans throughout the entire 2022 campaign. It is quite impressive to see that number increase slightly given that their last win on home turf came back in October of 2019.

As ugly as things have been for the Elks, the fact tickets are still selling like this says a lot about the passionate fanbase they boast. They will have this week off before taking on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium on Aug. 10, where they will look to pick up their first win of the season in front of their extremely faithful fanbase.