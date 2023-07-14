Edmonton Elks fans don paper bags of shame after 20th straight home loss

The Edmonton Elks’ season has gone from bad to worse.

After falling short to the Hamilton Tiger Cats at home on Thursday night, the team is still looking for their first win of the season. Now riding a record of 0-6-0, they have fallen to last place in the CFL standings.

The game which ended in a 37-29 score in favour of Hamilton also allowed the Elks to set a new North American sports record for most consecutive home losses with 20. The last time they mustered up a W at Commonwealth Stadium was October 12, 2019.

Home-field advantage is not necessarily the problem either. The Elks have also lost 10 straight games overall.

Unsurprisingly, Edmonton fans are not happy.

When the Elks were down 34-13 in the game, Twitter user Arash Madani snapped a photo of two fans in the near-empty stands wearing brown paper bags on their heads, a symbol of their disgust and frustration with the team.

Down 34-13 at home in a winless season has the locals unhappy. pic.twitter.com/DwOkpUP5k4 — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) July 14, 2023

The disappointing night didn’t just end on a bad note. It started on one too.

Before kickoff, the team put out a statement regarding poor air quality.

“We continue to monitor the air quality at Commonwealth Stadium, as the health of our fans, players, and staff is our utmost concern,” the Elks wrote on Twitter.

Ultimately, conditions were good enough to play in. Just not good enough to win in, it seems.

And speaking of Twitter, it appears that the team’s social media team has begun poking fun at the winless record. As of now, the Elks’ Twitter bio reads as follows: “Official Twitter account of the Edmonton Elks. We will win a home game in 2023.”

The Elks will try to break their lengthy unlucky streak when they hit the road next week to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field on Thursday night.