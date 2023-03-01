One of the fastest-growing beer festivals in the world is happening in Edmonton next month, and aficionados will have plenty to cheer for!

The 2023 Edmonton Craft Beer Festival is taking place on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

With over 500 beers, ciders, and spirits from more than 150 breweries and distilleries to discover, you’re bound to find a new favourite to raise a glass with.

A huge list of breweries, distilleries, cider, restaurants and events can be found on Alberta Beer Festivals’ website. The makers come from over 40 countries around the world and we can’t wait to try as many as possible.

Some of the best breweries around will be just a stall away to try, including Alley Kat Brewing, Leduc Brewing Co, SnoDay Spirits, and Fallen Timber Meadery, to name just a few.

You better bring your appetite as some of the best food spots in Edmonton will be serving up dishes, including Community Taps + Pizza, Fuzion Donuts, and Sheeba Indian Street Feed.

In addition to wandering out and drinking some of the best craft beer from around the world, there will also be beer and cooking seminars, VIP beer geek experiences, local music and live DJs, and even a sports lounge where you can the big game on a giant 20 x 10-foot LED screen.

Advance tickets are on sale now. Pick yours up and get ready for the hoppiest event of the year.

When: March 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Friday), noon to 4:30 pm and 5:30 to 10 pm (Saturday)

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre Halls B & C – 7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: $19.99 to $49.99 in advance, purchase online

With files from Hogan Short