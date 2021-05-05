This tool helps to find open COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Edmonton

A new service for Edmontonians is sourcing available COVID-19 vaccine appointments in the city and notifying followers via Twitter.

On Wednesday morning, the Alberta government announced that it would be moving into Phase 3 of its vaccine rollout program starting this week. Phase 3 includes all Albertans over the age of 12, allowing 3.8 million individuals to qualify for vaccination.

Starting on May 6, every Albertan aged 30 or older can book an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine through Alberta Health Services or a participating pharmacy. On May 10, appointment bookings will be expanded to include all Albertans aged 12 to 29.

Administrators for the Edmonton Vaccine Alerts Twitter account told Daily Hive in an email that they think the city will see a “large surge in vaccination bookings over the next two weeks.”

Account administrators monitor London Drugs, Walmart, Safeway, Sobeys, FreshCo, IGA, Thrifty Foods, and other locations to find available immunization appointments.

From there, they post tweets with the location, type of vaccine, and dates that bookings are available, along with the link that Edmontonians can use to schedule their appointment at that location.

Pfizer appointments are now available at London Drugs Jasper Gates (14951 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton, AB, T5P 4W1) on the following Dates: May 07, 2021

May 08, 2021 Visit https://t.co/gDTxPt7UzC to book an appointment.#abvax #COVID19AB — Edmonton Vaccine Alerts (@EdmontonVaccine) May 5, 2021

The Twitter account launched on April 28 and has been steadily growing its following since.

Account administrators told Daily Hive that they expect that, with the recent expansion of the province’s immunization program, vaccines will be in very high demand in the city, adding, “We can help you find an appointment!”

On May 6, every Albertan 30 or older can book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. On May 10, Every Albertan 12 or older becomes eligible. Follow @EdmontonVaccine to find the latest available vaccine appointments during the upcoming surge! #shotofhope #abvax #COVID19AB — Edmonton Vaccine Alerts (@EdmontonVaccine) May 5, 2021

Follow Edmonton Vaccine Alerts on Twitter for updates on the latest appointments in the city as they become available.