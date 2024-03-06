Edmonton just rivalled a cold record but a MAJOR warm-up is on the horizon

It’s a weather rollercoaster in Edmonton this week, with a cold record being rivalled Wednesday morning before a big warm-up on the way.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Edmonton just saw its coldest overnight low ever recorded for March 6, bottoming out at -27.2°C.

Daily Hive spoke with Alysa Pederson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), who said that the last time YEG saw an overnight low colder than that was back on March 6, 1951.

If you are getting sick of the cold temperatures, don’t worry — a major switch in weather is on its way for not just Edmonton but for much of Alberta, too.

Peeping at the forecast for the week shows that it is looking stunning, reaching daytime highs above zero starting on Thursday with no end in sight.

Saturday is looking like the warmest we will see over the next week, reaching a gorgeous 9°C but that won’t be a record breaker as is — the warmest March 9 in Edmonton’s history was back in 2012 when it reached 13.1°C.

So if you felt a little extra cold in Edmonton in the wee hours of this morning, it could be much worse — ECCC says that when it comes to the coldest temperatures ever recorded in March, the -27.2°C doesn’t even rank in the top 80 of coldest lows, with most of the top 50 coldest temperatures sitting in the -30°Cs.

Looking back in recent history, Edmonton has gotten close to setting records over the past 30 years. On March 6, 2022, YEG had an overnight low of -26.9°C, 2004 sat at -26.5°C, and temperatures landed at -26.8°C in 1995.